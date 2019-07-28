Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R C Church
2367 Lemonie Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Calabro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Calabro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale Calabro Obituary
Pasquale Calabro

Guttenberg - Calabro, Pasquale, age 74, of Guttenberg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday July 25, 2019. Born in Bagnara Calabria, Italy, Pasquale brought his love of cooking and pleasing his family and friends appetites, for many years, to Prova Italian Eatery of Moonachie, NJ. Beloved husband of Maddalena (nee: Macri). Cherished father of Carmelo Calabro and his wife Mary. Devoted Nonno of Angelina, Marina and Melo. Dear brother of Annunziata, Antonio, Matteo, Salvatore, and late siblings Giuseppe, Vincenzo, Grazia, Carmelo and Maria Teresa.Adored brother-in-law of the children and spouses of Francesco and Rosaria Macri. Loving uncle to all the many nieces and nephews. His loyalty for his family, passion of cooking, and A.C. Milan will live on with us forever. The family will receive their friends on Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Monday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R C Church (Fort Lee) at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at clap-out.org. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now