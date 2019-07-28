|
Pasquale Calabro
Guttenberg - Calabro, Pasquale, age 74, of Guttenberg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday July 25, 2019. Born in Bagnara Calabria, Italy, Pasquale brought his love of cooking and pleasing his family and friends appetites, for many years, to Prova Italian Eatery of Moonachie, NJ. Beloved husband of Maddalena (nee: Macri). Cherished father of Carmelo Calabro and his wife Mary. Devoted Nonno of Angelina, Marina and Melo. Dear brother of Annunziata, Antonio, Matteo, Salvatore, and late siblings Giuseppe, Vincenzo, Grazia, Carmelo and Maria Teresa.Adored brother-in-law of the children and spouses of Francesco and Rosaria Macri. Loving uncle to all the many nieces and nephews. His loyalty for his family, passion of cooking, and A.C. Milan will live on with us forever. The family will receive their friends on Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Monday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R C Church (Fort Lee) at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at clap-out.org. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com