Pasquale Carusone "Patsy"
East Rutherford - Pasquale Carusone "Patsy", 80, of East Rutherford for 50 years, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 4, 2019. Mr. Carusone was born in Treglia, Italy then moved to Switzerland at the age of 16, where he lived for over 10 years until coming to the U.S.A. in 1968. For 30 years, he was a butcher at Shop Rite in Hasbrouck Heights, retiring in 2001. Patsy enjoyed deep sea fishing. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Mele) Carusone. Loving father of Angela Xilouris and her husband Vassilis and Silvana D'Ambrosio and her husband Lou. Cherished grandfather of Savas, George, Dimos, Nicholas and Christopher. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday evening 5-9 PM.