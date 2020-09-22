1/
Pasquale Chiarello
Pasquale Chiarello

Edgewater - Pasquale Chiarello, 90, of Orangeburg, NY, formerly of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved father of Cheryl Ann Alviar and husband Florante of Yonkers, NY, Gail Marie Chiarello Fish and husband Alan of Bellevue, WA, Patrick R. Chiarello and wife Gina of Bellevue, WA and Dawn Marie Chiarello and companion George Hamann of Yonkers, NY. Proud grandfather of Taylor, Jonathan, Grayson, Corinne, Samantha, Patrick and Matthew. Loving brother of the late Anthony, Theresa Rappa and Peter. Also survived by his dear companion Micheline Asaro.

Pat was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He was a cement mason for Local 780 in NYC for many years before retiring. He belonged to the American Legion John M. Perry Post, Sparkill, NY, the Northvale VFW and the Northvale and Sparkill Senior Centers.

Visiting hours are Sunday 1-4 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ. Funeral Mass will be Monday 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale with burial to follow at Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, New Hempstead, NY.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
