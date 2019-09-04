|
|
Pasquale Falsone
Riverdale - Pasquale Falsone, 63, of Riverdale, formerly of Pompton Lakes, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Noreen Sheehan; his children, Carly Higgins and her husband Kevin, Melissa Quant and her husband Robbie, Sean Bastian, and Veronica Bastian; his brother, Salvatore Falsone and his wife Linda; his sister, Tracey Coffey and her husband Robert; as well as his grandchildren, RJ Quant, Ethan Pasquale Quant, and Sofia Higgins.
VIsiting hours will be Thursday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 10 am Friday. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to in Pasquale's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.