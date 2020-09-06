1/
Pasquale Perri
Pasquale Perri

Little Falls - Pasquale Perri, 81, of Little Falls, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Calabria, Italy on June 18, 1939 to the late Umile and Rosa (Gencarelli) Perri. Pasquale was the beloved husband of Ida (Gencarelli) Perri, the adored father of Rosetta De Vincenzo and her husband Reno, Enzo Perri and his wife Janett and Giulia Jansen and he was the treasured grandfather of Antonio and Briana De Vincenzo, Michael and John Jansen and Maria Perri. He is also survived by his siblings Emlio, Immacolata and Assunta Perri as well as many nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9th at 11:00am at the mausoleum at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. Santangelo, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Committal
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
