Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
49 Vreeland Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Spadavecchia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Spadavecchia


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale Spadavecchia Obituary
Pasquale Spadavecchia

South Hackensack - SPADAVECCHIA, PASQUALE of South Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 - 1956, prior to retiring he worked as a Custodian for Memorial School in South Hackensack for many years, he also owned and operated Pat's Barbara Shop in Maywood for 14 years and he owned and operated Spada Plumbing & Heating in South Hackensack. Pasquale was a former fire chief of the South Hackensack Fire Department and a former member of the South Hackensack Planning Board. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of 62 years to Katherine (nee Giacalone). Loving father of Patricia Ostrander and her husband Kenneth of South Hackensack, Richard Spadavecchia of South Hackensack and Ronald Spadavecchia and his wife Laurel of Moonachie. Loving grandfather of Michael, Katelyn, Bryan and David. Dearest brother of the late Felix Spadavecchia. The Funeral will begin on Monday August 26th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now