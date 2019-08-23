|
|
Pasquale Spadavecchia
South Hackensack - SPADAVECCHIA, PASQUALE of South Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 - 1956, prior to retiring he worked as a Custodian for Memorial School in South Hackensack for many years, he also owned and operated Pat's Barbara Shop in Maywood for 14 years and he owned and operated Spada Plumbing & Heating in South Hackensack. Pasquale was a former fire chief of the South Hackensack Fire Department and a former member of the South Hackensack Planning Board. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of 62 years to Katherine (nee Giacalone). Loving father of Patricia Ostrander and her husband Kenneth of South Hackensack, Richard Spadavecchia of South Hackensack and Ronald Spadavecchia and his wife Laurel of Moonachie. Loving grandfather of Michael, Katelyn, Bryan and David. Dearest brother of the late Felix Spadavecchia. The Funeral will begin on Monday August 26th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 PM for visitation. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com