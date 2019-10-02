Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Lyndhurst - Pasqualino Chianetta 75, of Lyndhurst formerly of Little Ferry and Jersey City passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Porto Empedocle, Italy to the late Filippo and Antonina Chianetta. Before retiring, Pasqualino was the owner of Pat's Electric in Lyndhurst. He was a parishioner of St. Lucy's R.C. Church in Newark where he was a lector. Pasqualino was a member of the Federazione Siciliana Del New Jersey.

Beloved husband of the late Maria. Fiance of Raffaela DiPopolo, and her family Gerard DiPopolo and the late Angelina Fungaroli. Also survived by Jason and Tyler DiPopolo and Isabella Fungaroli. Dear brother of Salvatore, Giuseppina, Maria Assunta, Teresa, Elena and the late Ninetta Chianetta. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, October 3rd at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Lucy's R.C. Church Newark at 10:30 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, October 2nd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
