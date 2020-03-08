|
|
Pat Ammaccapane
Dumont - Pat "Pasquale" Ammaccapane, 91, passed away on Friday March 6th surrounded by his family. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 65 years Grace and his son Carl. Pat leaves his daughter Denise and spouse Kim; daughter Amy, son in law Mark; grandchildren Danielle, Anna, Selene, Marc and Cara. Born and raised in Harlem NY. Pat and Grace moved to Bergenfield to start their lives together, and they were life long active members of the community. They were parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Church for almost 70 years. Most recently Pat faithfully served as president of the Bergenfield Mayors Senior group and was a member of the Golden Agers. Pat moved to Dumont Senior Housing a year ago, thoroughly enjoying the many friendships and activities that filled his days with joy. Through the years Pat and Grace enjoyed traveling the country and the world together, and dancing the night away to the sounds of Sinatra and Big Band music. Pat was a veteran of the Korean War, returning home to continue life as husband and father; he went on to receive his college degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University on the GI Bill. Pat loved to read, was an admirer of Joe DiMaggio, and was a great conversationalist. Visitation is Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Ave. Bergenfield from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Pat's funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Johns the Evangelist Church on Thursday March 12,2020 at 10 am; followed by entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus NJ. Send condolences or share a memory at riewertsmemorialhome.com