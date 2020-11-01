Pat Boer (nee Bosland)
Hasbrouck Heights - Pat Boer (nee Bosland) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in Hawthorne to the late Irving and Anna Bosland. Pat was a 1948 graduate of Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. She was a member of the First Reformed Church, a former Leader for the Brownies Troop 517, a past treasurer for the Woman's Club and for the Friendly Neighbors all in Hasbrouck Heights. Pat was also a former officer for the Amity Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Beloved wife of the late Bert G. Boer. Devoted mother of Sandra Boer Condal and her loving companion Ronald Stepneski, Patricia Ruffing and the late Susan Boer and her surviving spouse Paul Hager and the late Cynthia Mason and her surviving spouse Carl. Dear sister of the late Irving Bosland, Anella LeMonde and Ellene Pfromm Malm. Loving grandmother of six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral Services on Wednesday, November 4th at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights and interment following at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions to the First Reformed Church 300 Washington Place Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com