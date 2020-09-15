1/
Pat (Patricia) Gannon
Pat (Patricia) Gannon

June 28, 1945 - September 7, 2020

After a two year battle with ovarian cancer, Pat Gannon (nee Feraco) of Pocono Pines, succumbed on Tuesday, September 7th surrounded by her family, at St Luke's Hospital in Bartonsville, PA.

Pat and her husband, Jack, moved to the Poconos in 2016 upon their retirement, settling in the Lake Naomi-Timber Trails (LN-TT) community, after having lived in Hillsdale for 40 plus years.

Educated as a teacher at her alma mater, Boston College , Pat worked as a teacher/administrator in New Jersey at the Hillsdale United Nursery School from 1977 until her retirement in 2012.

Pat is survived by her husband of 51 years, their two sons, Matthew and his wife Stephanie, and Jonathan and his wife, Rachel. She had 5 grandchildren - Davis, Brady, Abigail, Declan and Charlotte. She is survived by a sister, Geraldine and her husband Manuel, and brothers Anthony and John. Her father, Anthony, aged 94, resides in Florida. Her mother, Lucy, predeceased her in 2004.

Condolence messages may be left on the funeral home's website at: https://www.bolockfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Patricia-A-Gannon?obId=18263096#/celebrationWall




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
