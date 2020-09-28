1/
Patricia A. Anderson
Patricia A. Anderson

Hackettstown, NJ - Anderson, Patricia A, of Hackettstown, NJ, formerly of Palm Bay, Fl and Oakland, NJ, and long-time parishioner of Messiah Lutheran Church, died at age 86 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Colonial Manor at Panther Valley, Hackettstown, NJ. Mrs. Anderson is the dear wife of the late Bob Anderson of Palm Bay, FL; dear mother of Howard of Warwick, NY, Marianne of Newton, NJ, Wayne of Long Valley, NJ, Steve of Vernon, NJ, Robert, Jr. of Wanaque, NJ, Laura of Stuart, FL, and step-mother of Catharine and Mari of Florida. She is also the Loving Grandmother of Cassie, David, Carly, Lindsey, Kristen, Nicole, Steven, Jr., Jordan, Kaelin, Laiana, Cody, Allison, and eight great-grandchildren. She died peacefully after battling cancer and will be missed greatly.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October, 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Oakland Memorial Home 330 Ramapo Valley Road (Rt.202) Oakland, New Jersey. Burial will follow at the Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ. Relatives and friends may visit the Funeral Home on Thursday from 10am - 12pm. For directions and more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
