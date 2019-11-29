|
Patricia A. Bennett
Rutherford - Patricia A. Bennett, (nee) Ryan, on November 27, 2019, of Rutherford, NJ, age 88. Patricia was born in Queens, NY and before retiring had worked as a financial advisor for Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, NJ. She was a Parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, Rosary Alter Society member and Lazarus Society member at St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Additionally, Pat was a member of the 55 Kip Center in Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife to the late Donald who predeceased her on December 2, 1995. Devoted mother to Christine LaNeve and her husband John, the late Donald, James and his wife the late Barbara, the late Kevin, Karen Riedl and her husband Wayne, the late Robert, Patti Sheridan and her husband Pete. Adored grandmother to Jennifer and her husband Joe Sarnowski, John LaNeve and his wife Beth, Jimmy Bennett Jr. and his wife Stephanie, Keri and her husband Rob Romano, Ryan Bennett, Lauren and her husband BJ Bowes, Stephanie Riedl and her fiance Gerard, Katie Sheridan, Jessica and her husband Richard Del Otero, and Jamie Sheridan. Cherished great-grandmother to Brandon, Justin and Aidan Sarnowski, James and Jaxon Bennett, Molly and Karly Romano, Mason LaNeve and Addie Bowes.
Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Monday December 2, 2019 at 9:45 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours Sunday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st St., Miami, FL 33131 or a Cancer . www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com