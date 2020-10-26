1/
Patricia A. Ciarletta
Patricia A. Ciarletta

Palisades Park - CIARLETTA, PATRICIA "PATTY" ANN (nee GROH), 63, of Palisades Park died peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard (2009). Loving daughter of Dolores & the late Theodore Groh, Sr. (2004). Dear sister of Kenneth J., Margaret "Peggy" Barone, Theodore Jr., & his wife Maureen and the late Roger (2014). Cherished aunt & great aunt of many nieces and a nephew. Loving cousin to many.

Patty was a former member of St. Michael's RC Church, Palisades Park.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, October 28th from 10 am -12 pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Please visit Patty's Tribute page at www.volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
