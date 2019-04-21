|
Patricia A. Halliwell
Montvale - Patricia A. Halliwell (nee Dillon), 88, of Montvale, NJ passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 with her husband of 60 years, John Halliwell, at her side. Pat, as she was known by family and friends, had worked in the past at the Haband Tie Company and for many years at General Electric. A devout Roman Catholic and long-time member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River, Pat had at times taught CCD at Presentation Church in Upper Saddle River. Homemaker and beloved wife of John Halliwell, Montvale, NJ. Cherished sister-in-law of Dorothy Dillon of Travelers Rest, SC, Tony and Jennifer Halliwell of Penwortham, England and Dorothy Halliwell of Preston, England. Beloved aunt of James and Chrissy Dillon of Middletown, NY; Pamela and James Corry of Arlington, VA; Sean and Margi Dillon of Basking Ridge, NJ and numerous great and grandnieces/nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 88 E. Saddle River Road, Saddle River followed by interment at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah. Memorial donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire Residential Hospice, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.