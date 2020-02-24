Services
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Patricia A. Knapik

Patricia A. Knapik Obituary
Patricia A. Knapik

Patricia A. Knapik (nee Bott), 75, passed away on Feb. 22 at Father Hudson House in Elizabeth, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Bott Sr. & Pauline (nee Lineman). She was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy H.S. & was a Phys. Ed. teacher for many years. She was a wonderful mother who always supported her children. She gave them courage, strength & the drive to succeed. She taught them to always be giving of themselves & to be grateful for all they have. Patricia believed they could do whatever they wanted with enough perseverance. She loved sports, life and all it had to offer. She loved to be in the countryside on the porch watching her children on the lake. She enjoyed family gatherings, was involved with all her children's activities & volunteered her time.

Patricia loved her grandchildren & enjoyed playing basketball with them, talking about sports & going to the beach. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her former husband, Dennis Knapik Sr. and their 3 children: Dr. Dennis Knapik Jr., Kristin Knapik-Fleck & Daniel & his wife, Talin Knapik. She will also be missed by her 7 grandchildren, Hannah, Hayley, Charlie, Gregory, Nicholas, Avery & Ashley. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Alexander and Donna Bott Jr. She was predeceased by her parents & her sister, Antoinette Bott.

Visitation will be held Feb. 26 from 2- 4 pm & 7-9 pm at Hennessey Hts. F.H. in Hasbrouck Hts., NJ. Family & friends are invited to gather at 9am on Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Funeral mass will follow at 10am at Corpus Christi RCC, in Hasbrouck Hts., with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington.
