More Obituaries for Patricia Kolavitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Remo) Kolavitch

Patricia A. (Remo) Kolavitch Obituary
Patricia A. Kolavitch (nee Remo)

Mahwah - Patricia A. Kolavitch (nee Remo), 79, a longtime former resident of Mahwah, NJ passed away on March 30, 2020 in Bound Brook, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Alex S. Kolavitch, loving mother of Stephen and John and their respective wives Dianne and Heidi, adored grandmother of Lauren, Samantha, Matthew and James, adored great grandmother of Andi Marie, and dear sister of Jack, Richard, George and Linda Remo. Retired supervisor at Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals. In light of the current pandemic and social distancing orders a remembrance service will be scheduled when deemed appropriate to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her longtime Catholic parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -