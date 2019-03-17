|
|
Patricia A. LoSasso
Brick - Patricia A. LoSasso "Patti", 65, of Brick, NJ formerly of North Bergen,NJ passed away at home on Tuesday March 12,2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ she worked for over 20 years at Jersey City Vocational School.
Predeceased by he parents John and Anna ( nee Ariatano), and her brother Father John LoSasso. Surviving are her family Jose Batista and his wife Isabel and their children. Cousins Sandra LoSasso , Stephen Hendrix , Rosalie Enrico, Augie Santore, Linda Long, Dennis and Joy Shields and their daughter Jenise. Also survived by second and third cousins and many friends. Visitations on Monday March 18, 2019 from 4 pm -7 pm at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ.. A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday March 23,2019 at 10 am at St Ann's Church in Hoboken,NJ. www.vainierifuneralhome.com