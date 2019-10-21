Services
Allendale - MULLEN, PATRICIA A. "PATTY" (REBISH), 68, of Forked River, NJ formerly of Allendale, NJ died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She is survived by her Beloved husband, Raymond of 43 years. She was also survived by her 3 children Brian & his wife Francesca, Tracey, Danielle & her husband Ryan Younes, and also an adored grandmother of Matthew, Téa Rose, and Brody. She is also survived by her loving mother, Mary Rebish, 97 years old, which she devoted her time caring for in Florida, and devoted sister of Danny Rebish and Kathy Michkowski. She is predeceased by her father, George Rebish.

Before retiring Patty was the Allendale Police Chief's Administrative Assistant for 25 years. She was a member of Guardian Angel RC Church, Allendale. Patty spent most of her time at the Jersey Shore and in Florida enjoying and making memories with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 26th from 9-11 AM at the Guardian Angel RC Church, 320 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the church. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Manke Memorial.

Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
