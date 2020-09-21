1/
Patricia A. O'Brien
Jersey City - Patricia A. O'Brien, 59, born and raised in Jersey City, passed away on September 12, 2020. Prior to retiring, she was an Accounting Clerk for 35 years. Patricia enjoyed writing poetry, playing board games, cheering on the Giants football team and her greatest pleasure was being around her family and friends. Beloved mother of Michael O'Brien and his fiancée Amanda Cianchetta, Sasha Guzman and Jonathan O'Brien and his fiancée Crystal Nerbak. Cherished grandmother of Fallon, Maddox, Genevieve and newly born Remilese. Dear sister of Mary Boguszewicz, Irene McCann, Josephine Nese and the late James O'Brien, Jr. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter of the late James and Irene (nee Fremgen) O'Brien. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt with a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
