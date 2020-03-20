|
|
Patricia A. Riley
Bloomingdale - Patricia A. Riley, age 81, of Bloomingdale, NJ, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Riley was born in Paterson, NJ the daughter of the late Richard and the late Elizabeth (Thompson) Carlyon. She worked at Visiting Health Services Of NJ in Totowa, NJ before retiring. Pat was a parishioner of St. Anthony RC Church and a member of the Counting Group,its Rosary Altar Society and recipient of the St. Francis Award. She was also a member of the Bloomingdale Seniors, including the Walking Group and other exercise classes.
She is survived by her beloved children, Margaret "Peggy" Werner and husband Wayne, Michelle Capodiferro and husband Joseph and Richard Riley and wife Patty, her six cherished grandchildren, Jamie Capodiferro, Kyle Werner and wife Kelly, Ryan Werner, Leslie Jones and husband Troy, Christopher and Steven Riley and her adored great-grandchildren Rhaya and Everly . Pat was predeceased by her devoted husband, Joel and her siblings, Rosemarie Allen and Richard Carlyon. A private graveside service will be offered at Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. Burial will follow in cemetery. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com