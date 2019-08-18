|
Patricia A. Stanton
Wyckoff - Patricia A. "Patty" Stanton, age 81, of Wyckoff, NJ died peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born in Kingston, NY, grew up in nearby Rosendale, NY, and had been a resident of Wyckoff for 50 years. During her years spent in Wyckoff, Patty was an active member of St. Elizabeth RC Church, having served over the years on Parish council, as Eucharistic minister to Christian Healthcare Center, a Cornerstone team leader, and as a founding member of the Bereavement ministry. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Wyckoff Board of Education as a Secretary at Lincoln School. Patty is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Jack Stanton in 2019, her dear son Michael in 1995 and her parents, Stephen and Katherine Huben. Patty is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law; Colleen Stanton of Orange, NJ, Ellen Farley and her husband, Sean of Waldwick, NJ and Maura Bonner and her husband, Brian of Westfield, NJ, along with her sister, Katherine Lamb and her husband Thomas of Monroe, NY and her brother, Stephen Huben, Jr. and his wife Judith of Bluffton, SC. Left to carry on their grandmother's legacy are her three grandchildren; Tara, Michael and Erin Bonner who held a special place in Patty's heart. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Prayers will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. The interment will take place at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Patty's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth RC Church, The Angel Fund, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 (Please make checks payable to The Angel Fund) The monies received are utilized for financial support for Sacred Heart School, partner school of St. Elizabeth's.