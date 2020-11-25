Patricia Adamek (nee Conforti), 60, of Moonachie for 10 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on November 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a bookkeeper for Public Clothing Company in Carlstadt. Patricia was devoted to raising her children which gave her great joy. Beloved mother of John F. Adamek and his fiancée Kerry Kostecka and Jessica Adamek and her partner Mathew Brownstein. Devoted daughter of Landi (nee Camarata) Conforti and the late Gennaro Conforti and stepdaughter of Jacqueline Conforti. Dear sister of Carmine Conforti, Lynda Conforti-Tobin and Gennaro Conforti. She will be missed by her grandpups Nike and Mochi. Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 PM with a Service at 3:00 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund, c/o Hackensack University Medical Center, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.









