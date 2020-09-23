Patricia Ann Aftowicz
Clifton - Patricia Ann Aftowicz, 75 died peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong Clifton resident. Pat was employed by Dikeman Laminating Corporation in Clifton for over 40 years. She was a member of Clifton Cares. Pat is survived by her sister, Kathleen Opthof of Clifton, by a nephew, Dr. Gerald A. Opthof of Sparta, by a grandniece, Abigail Opthof and by two grandnephews, Eden and Tatum Opthof. Funeral services will be held 10AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Saturday 9-10AM. allwoodfuneralhome.com