Patricia Ann Bubnikowicz
Northvale - Patricia Ann Bubnikowicz, 84, passed away September 24, 2019. Born July 7th 1935 to Eugene and Rose Wynne (Maroni) in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Edward, her sons Edward and James, daughter in-law Catharina, granddaughters Sarah and Rachel, and her niece and nephew Jennifer and Declan Doyle.
Patricia was a warm and loving mother who kept a meticulous home. She was an excellent cook and read cookbooks like others read novels. Her preparation for holiday dinners would start weeks ahead and all enjoyed her gourmet results.
Later in life she became an avid reader and a staunch supporter of her local Northvale library (which closed but was re-opened with neighborhood enthusiasm and support). She was never far from a book or her electronic reader.
Vacations were spent with family at lakes and oceans where she enjoyed swimming and playing with her granddaughters
She was at home in the city and the country.
Services will be held at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale from 4pm-7pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html
