Patricia Ann Carrier
Patricia Ann Carrier

Tenafly - Patricia Ann Carrier was born on August 6, 1932 in Jersey City to the late Edward and Anna Wheat. She was raised in Jersey City before the family moved to Fort Lee and then Palisades Park. After her marriage, she and her late husband, Joseph G. Carrier, settled in Tenafly where they raised their five children. They were residents of Tenafly for over 50 years. Patricia was a homemaker (or jack of all trades) for many years taking care of her children and various nieces and nephews. She later worked at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Religious Education Office and then Barrett Funeral Home for over 30 years. She was still working well into her 80s. Barrett Funeral Home was her second family. She passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. Patricia was a Eucharistic Minister at Mt. Carmel for many years. She also volunteered her time at Mt. Carmel in various capacities, whether it be making costumes for school plays, class mother or helping on hot dog and pizza days. Her favorite was running the food tent at the annual carnival with her friend, Marie Ritner. Patricia loved her yearly vacation in LBI where she was surrounded by family. She loved playing cards and games at the beach house. For her 70th birthday, she went parasailing with her grandchildren. She was fearless. Patricia and Joseph traveled extensively outside the U.S. but she always stated that the family camping trips up and down the eastern seaboard were the most fun. Later in her life, she and her accomplice in crime - Aunt Missy - would take trips to Atlantic City, staying up all night and getting stuck in elevators. Patricia leaves behind her children: Joanne Hetchka (Raymond); Jacqueline Flotard; Janine Davis (Douglas); Joseph Carrier (Jeannette); and Jeffrey Carrier (Karen). Her grandchildren: Colin, Whitney, Caitlin, Kevin, Kyle, Daniel, Jordyn, Joseph, Nicholas and Madison. Her great-grandchildren: Teighan, Hetch and Tenleigh. Patricia was the center of the family and always available for support, advice or just an ear to listen. Patricia was dearly loved and leaves many memories that will be cherished. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 (www.heart.org) or the American Cancer Society, (www.cancer.org). Visitation from 3-6 PM on Thursday, October 22nd, at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr, Tenafly NJ 07670. Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Friday, October 23rd, at Mt. Carmel RC Church, 10 County Road, Tenafly NJ 07670.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
