Patricia Ann Drobeck



Patricia Ann (Maragno) Drobeck was born on March 6, 1937 in Bergen County, New Jersey and passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in San Diego, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Kay Maragno and sister Barbara (Habeck) Painchaud. Pat graduated from Cliffside Park HS where she was a Majorette and loved to dance ballet, tap and chorus line. She married Edward J Drobeck in Cliffside Park, NJ in 1959 and moved to CA in 1960.



Pat is survived by her son Tom, fiancé Susan, his children Jon and Shaun; daughter Theresa, her husband Gary Messner; son Ron, his wife Kelly and their children Jenna and Dustin.



Pat enjoyed playing cards, needlepoint, knitting and was an avid reader. She was an active member of the Republican Women's Association and enthusiastic volunteer at many Holiday Bowl Parades. As a charter member of the Flakes (Jackie, Genie, and Martha surviving members). Pat enjoyed Saturday brunches, weekly movies and celebrating any holiday parties.



Pat was a true Patriot; July 4th was her favorite holiday and she enjoyed sending care packages to the troops overseas and supporting veterans and their families. Please join us at Mission Bay, San Diego, anytime between 11 am and 2 pm on July 30th to celebrate Pat's life.









