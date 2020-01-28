|
Patricia Ann Hannon
Congers, NY - Patricia Ann Hannon, of Congers, NY, born January 1, 1947, and past on January 26, 2020, from Sepsis after suffering from CLL (Leukemia) since 2004.
She grew up in Wood-Ridge (NJ) and lived in Carlstadt and Ramsey.
Having retired in 2008 she served for 40 years in public libraries in northern NJ, mostly as a director. She received her BA in math from Caldwell College and her MLS in library science from Long Island University. An active member in the library profession she served as president of the Bergen County Cooperative Library System and the NJ Library Association.
She always believed in volunteering for the good of her community which led to her own volunteering with the Girl Scouts, Valley Cottage (NY) Library, Rockland County Department of Tourism, the Nature Center at Rockland Lake, serving on her condo association and church boards, and establishing libraries for small groups. Longtime steering committee member of the LINK, a Rockland county women's group. She was a member of the Blauvelt Dominican Associates since 1989. She was an active gardener, avid reader, lover of all animals, especially her three cats. Always a loving and supportive friend to so many.
She is survived by her partner Mary Lou. Cull. She was predeceased by Mary Gibbons, her brother Robert T. Hannon of Wood-Ridge and her parents, L. Robert Hannon and Frances Laurent Hannon.
Visitation on January 30, 2020 2pm-4pm 7pm-9pm @ MJ HIGGINS FH 321 SOUTH MAIN STREET NEW CITY NY 10956 845-634-6110
A burial for Patricia will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Dominic of Blauvelt. Address is 496 Western Highway, Blauvelt, 10913. FOLLOWED BY A CHRISTIAN BURIAL @12:15PM Hillside Cemetery, 742 RUTHERFORD AVE, LYNDHURST, New Jersey 07071-1218
Donations can be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland NJ 07436 OR the NJ Library Association, PO Box 1534,
Trenton, NJ 08607, Attention Director Patricia Tumulty