Patricia Ann Harris
Elmwood Park - Patricia Ann Harris (nee Hickey), 81 of Elmwood Park passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Born in Paterson to Nicholas Joseph and Sarah Agnes (nee Kane), Pat was raised in Hawthorne. A resident of Elmwood Park for 60 years, Pat worked for the Elmwood Park Library for 25 years. She was a loyal and active parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church (Rosary Society, Social Concerns, Cursillo, Eucharistic Minister, RCIA mentor and member of the Secular Franciscan Order).
Beloved mother of Mary Harris-Wisneski and husband Joseph, Patti Harris, Theresa Gillen and husband Paul, James and wife Susan, John and wife Veronica Marton. Devoted grandmother to Katie Styer and husband Jesse, Alyse and Joseph Wisneski, Michael and Jessica Gillen, Natalie and Tyler Harris, Abby Marton, and Juliet Harris. Loving great-grandmother to Maddie, Evie, and Harry Styer.
Dear sister of Irene Rossi, Joseph Hickey, Sharon Stella and husband J. William Cass, and sister-in-law to Joyce McAngus, Maryann Harmer & Joseph Burke. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by beloved husband Jim as well as sisters Mary Diehl, Sally Burke, brothers-in-law Andrew McAngus, Vincent Rossi, John Harmer, Craig Harris, Paul Diehl, Thomas Harris, sister-in-law Gloria Hickey.
Arrangements Conte Funeral Home. The service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to (https://www.michaeljfox.org/) or Eva's Village (https://www.evasvillage.org/)