Patricia Ann Lennox
Lyndhurst - Lennox, Patricia Ann (nee Bianculli), 86, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Lennox. Loving mother of John and Scott Lennox. Dear sister of Lorraine Shutt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 12 Noon at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 10AM - 12PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
