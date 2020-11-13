1/
Patricia Ann Lennox
Patricia Ann Lennox

Lyndhurst - Lennox, Patricia Ann (nee Bianculli), 86, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Lennox. Loving mother of John and Scott Lennox. Dear sister of Lorraine Shutt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 12 Noon at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 10AM - 12PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
16
Funeral
12:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
