Patricia Ann McGuire
Hewitt formerly Oakland - Patricia Ann McGuire nee Nolan 59 of Hewitt, NJ formerly of Oakland, passed away November 18, 2019. She was a lifelong, dedicated Special Education Professional who guided and deeply cared for the children whose lives she influenced. Beloved mother of Erin Mericle and Aileen McGuire. Loving daughter of James and Joan Nolan. The family will receive friends at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Saturday morning from 10-12noon. Funeral service at 11:30. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Reed Academy, 25 Potash Road, Oakland, NJ 07436.