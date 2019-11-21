Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
More Obituaries for Patricia McGuire
Patricia Ann McGuire

Patricia Ann McGuire Obituary
Patricia Ann McGuire

Hewitt formerly Oakland - Patricia Ann McGuire nee Nolan 59 of Hewitt, NJ formerly of Oakland, passed away November 18, 2019. She was a lifelong, dedicated Special Education Professional who guided and deeply cared for the children whose lives she influenced. Beloved mother of Erin Mericle and Aileen McGuire. Loving daughter of James and Joan Nolan. The family will receive friends at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Saturday morning from 10-12noon. Funeral service at 11:30. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Reed Academy, 25 Potash Road, Oakland, NJ 07436.
