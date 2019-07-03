|
|
Patricia Ann Moore
Pompton Lakes - Patricia Ann Moore (Oldham) age 83 of Pompton Lakes for 73 years on July 1, 2019. Patricia worked as a banquet manager for the Tides of North Haledon, Westmount Country Club, West Paterson and Ramada Inn of Fairfield. After her retirement she worked as a lunch aid in the Butler schools. Beloved mother of Laura Matraxia and husband Vincent of Saylorsburg, PA. Sister of Mary Oldham of Pompton Lakes. Grandmother of Meridith Handley, Alexander and Tiffany Matraxia. Great grandmother of Colten Handley. Predeceased by her five siblings, Georgianna Clark, Robert Oldham, Raymond Oldham, Gladys Line and John Oldham. Visiting hours Friday July 5th from 5-7 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale, with a prayer service at 6:30 pm. Interment Saturday 11 am at North Hardyston Cemetery.