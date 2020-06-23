Patricia Ann "Patsy" Sullivan
1935 - 2020
Ridgewood - Patricia Ann "Patsy" Sullivan, 85, of Ridgewood, went home to the Lord on June 20, 2020. Patsy was predeceased by her loving parents Arthur and Emelie, and siblings Eugene Sullivan, Gregory Sullivan, Joan McGillicuddy and her aunt Elaine Sullivan. Patsy is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand and great- grand nieces and nephews whom she mentored, taught and supported through life's hills and valleys. Patsy is also survived by many dear friends with whom she shared her full and rich life.Patsy attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel grammar school, Ridgewood High School (1952) and Marymount College from which she graduated in 1956. Patsy enjoyed a long, successful corporate career during which she was a trailblazer in computer systems management, working for many years at the Guardian Life Insurance Company in New York City before retiring in 1996. In her leisure time, Patsy skiied, traveled, hiked and was an accomplished bridge player. Patsy also volunteered as an ESL teacher and provided literacy training in her retirement. Patsy was a faithful parishioner at OLMC and Church of the Nativity at which she was involved in multiple ministries and committees throughout the years. A visiting will be held at Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood on Friday from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patsy's name to Covenant House at covenanthouse.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
