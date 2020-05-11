Patricia "Patty" Ann Thanasides
Westwood - Patricia "Patty" Ann Thanasides, nee Telep, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Westwood, NJ.
Patty was born on October 11, 1955, in Passaic to Nicholas and Sally Telep, of Clifton, where Patty spent her childhood. She raised her family in Ridgewood, NJ, from 1987 to 2012.
Patty is survived by her five children: Anthony and his wife, Amy, of Westwood; Michael and his wife, Kristen, of Woodcliff Lake; Zarah, of Jersey City; Katharine and her fiancé, Nicholas, of Newburgh, NY; and Josephine, of Westwood; her four grandchildren: Isaac, George, Louisa, and Noelle; her mother; her sisters: Judith Telep-Ehrlich of Clifton, Joyce of Bloomingdale, and June Zachmann of Wayne; and her brothers: Nicholas of Acworth, GA and Robert of Venice, FL.
Patty loved her family above all. She was its heart and soul whose greatest joy was cooking for her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends. She was an incredible cook and a master of instinct and improvisation in the kitchen. A near-empty refrigerator was no match for Patty's creativity; she could magically transform a handful of ingredients into a gourmet meal. She cherished her Gateway Road friends and spent many happy summer afternoons floating in Cheryl's pool. Her sense of humor, her generosity and the effort she put into her friendships endeared her to most everyone she met. Patty opened her arms wide to the world and welcomed everyone in. Those who knew her were better for it.
Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones in her memory. www.ShookFH.com
