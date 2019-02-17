|
Patricia Ann Van Etten
Arden Hills, MN - Van Etten, Patricia Ann, born to Dorothy and John Ryan in Paterson, New Jersey in 1939; died peacefully in her sleep in Arden Hills, MN on 02/10/19. Her daughter Julia and son Douglas were at her bedside in her last days. Patricia was a devout fan of baseball, an ardent follower of her granddaughter Eleanor (Lola) Marqués, and a reliable dispenser and connoisseur of fine wit. She spent some of her most productive years tenaciously raising her children in Pompton Plains, NJ, while working variously during this time as a secretary, comptometrist, and paralegal. Her undergraduate training and affinity for language later conspired to lead Patricia to a vocation as a proofreader until her retirement in 2000. She moved to Minnesota in 2003 to be closer her daughter's home. The gracious communities she adopted there came to know her most notably for her proud Irish heritage and her love of song. Pat was a delight to those who knew her, she will be missed. She is also survived by her brother John and her sister Dorothy. Informal services will be held at the Meditation Chapel at Johanna Shores, 3200 Lake Johanna Blvd., Arden Hills, MN on February 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions might be made to ProLiteracy Worldwide or another charity of your choosing.