Patricia Anne Pollio-Searfoss
Paramus - Patricia Anne Pollio-Searfoss, aged 55, passed away on October 29, 2019.
She was born on the birthday of her paternal grandfather, Pasquale (Pat) Pollio, Sr., exactly a year after his death. and was named in his honor.
From age 6, she was raised and cared for by her devoted "two daddies", Pat Pollio-Searfoss and Frank Pollio-Searfoss, in Ridgefield, Palisade Park, and Cliffside Park. For the last 13 years she lived an active and happy life at the Newbridge Medical Center in Paramus where she died under hospice care. From ages 6 to 18 she received a life-enriching education at the Felician School for Exceptional Children in Lodi, namely under the guidance of Sisters Mary Ramona, Mary Loretta and Rose Marie. Despite her lifelong challenges, those who knew Patricia describe her as "kind, innocent, cheerful and funny". She prayed all the time, and praying for others simply came naturally. She loved animals, including her own pet birds, turtles, and dogs (especially Mickey). She enjoyed outings to Callahan's and Wendy's with her adoring fathers and friends. Patricia was a pure saint. She never sinned, she never lied, and was never unkind or angry. She goes back to God the way she came. Patricia is pre-deceased by her paternal grandparents Pasquale and Josephine (Palladino) Pollio; great -grandparents Joseph and Margaret (Rotunda) Pollio of North Bergen; John and Julia (Battafarano) Palladino; and members of the Rotunda, Avella, and Palladino families who were all blessed by knowing her. She missed her dear father, Frank Pollio-Searfoss every day since he died in 2017. She is survived by her loving father, Pat Pollio-Searfoss; uncle and aunt, Joseph and Paula Pollio of Lyndhurst; numerous cousins; and adopted "grandma" Eleanor Novella. Viewing will be at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, on November 9, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:15pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:30pm. Entombment will be in the private family crypt at Fairview Mausoleum. Mass cards are gracefully declined as Patricia never sinned. Arrangements are being handled by A.K. Macagna Funeral Home Cliffside Park, N.J. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com