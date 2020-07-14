1/
Patricia Binder - Hauser
Patricia Binder - Hauser

Rutherford - BINDER - HAUSER, Patricia, age 57 of Rutherford, NJ ( formerly of West New York) passed away on July 13, 2020.

Born in New York, Patricia was employed by the Harvest Restaurant Group,at the Huntley Tavern, in Summit, NJ.

Beloved wife of Scott R. Hauser. Loving mother of Nicholas Hauser. Loving daughter of the late Charles T. Binder & the late Patricia (nee Maupai) Binger.Dearest sister of Charles Binder & his wife Lynn and James Binder & his wife Miriam. Cherished aunt of Hannah, Katrina,

& Charles Binder. Funeral Saturday July 18,2020 at 8:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave

Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford. Interment Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ.

Family & Friends will be received Friday July 17, 2020 from 12 noon-3PM and 5-8PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
