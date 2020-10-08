1/
Patricia Birrer
1927 - 2020
Midland Park - Birrer, Patricia B. (nee Nolan). Born February 28, 1927 joined her heavenly family October 7, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, "Pat" spent the majority of her adult life in Midland Park. A proud and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Catholic, patriot and friend to all, "Pat" never could say no. Mother of four, grandmother of five, great-grandmother of one, God and family were the most important things in her life. Her amazing blue eyes, fabulous smile, Irish wit and temper will never be replaced and will be missed by many. Services were private. The family will invite all to come together and celebrate this amazing woman at the end of February 2021 when she would have been 94. Arrangements were done by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
