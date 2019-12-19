|
|
Patricia Bombell
Wood-Ridge - Patricia Bombell (nee Fair) 88, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Lyndhurst to the late Gerard and Mary Fair. Before retiring, Patricia was a food handler for Stop & Shop Supermarket in Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late A. David Bombell. Devoted mother of Susan Bombell, Judy DiLascio and her husband Anthony, Nancy Hanrahan and her late husband Edward and Jeffrey Bombell. Dear sister of the late Constance Fair and Virginia Della Pietro. Loving grandmother of Jaclyn Malyk and her husband Scott, Cheri DiLascio and her husband Sam Stein, Amber Handelman and her husband Mark, Sean Hanrahan and Elisabeth Bombell. Cherished great grandmother of Mia and Morgan Malyk. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, December 23rd at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10:30 AM. Visitation Sunday, December 22nd from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com