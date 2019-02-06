|
Patricia C. Kennelly
Leonia - Patricia Christine Kennelly (Plunkett), 54, of Leonia, NJ. On February 3, we lost our BEST Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, Daughter-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Mother-in-Law, Friend, Cousin, Niece, Tennis Partner, Leonian, Volunteer, and the most courageous and caring woman we knew. Patti leaves behind her broken hearted soulmate of 37 years and husband of 28 years, Danny, along with her cherished children, Annie and husband Zal, Molly and Matty, whom she adored. Also survived by her twin brother Chris (Jennifer), brothers John (Laurie), Dave (Courtney), Phil, and Steve (Elsie), brother in laws Steve Kennelly (the late Rita), Ed Kennelly (Nancy), sister in laws Kathy Craig (Chris), and Christine DeSanto, as well as her nieces and nephews she loved so much, Erin, Patrick, Justin, Shannon, Sam, Michael, Oliver, Ryan, Lia, Mary, Emily, Katie, Christian, Connor, Kelsey, and Charlotte, and her mother in law, her Lovey, Bernice Kennelly. Patti was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Plunkett, father-in-law, Ed Kennelly, and sister-in-law, Rita Kennelly.
Patti grew up in Leonia, NJ, a town she loved, and decided to raise her family there. She graduated from Leonia High School, went to LaSalle University, and later received her degree from Ramapo College, where she graduated with honors while raising her three young children. Patti unabashedly and proudly forwent a full time career, choosing to put all her efforts into raising her children and volunteering in their endeavors along the way. Patti's volunteer efforts included coaching softball, Leonia Recreation Commission member, Community Chest Member, Home and School Association member and officer, Palisades Park-Leonia Parents Football Association President, Bergen County Volunteer Center (BCVC), Sports Boosters, CoFiA, and Girl Scouts, to name a few. It was her work at the BCVC that led her into a career as a Volunteer Coordinator for the Hurricane Sandy Long Term Recovery Project, where she found her true calling.
Patti was truly passionate in everything she cared about. Second to her love for family and friends was her love for tennis and her crew at the Leonia Tennis Club and surrounding clubs in the area. She loved the competitiveness of the game, but more so the deep bonds and camaraderie she had with her fellow players. Patti's other passions included her garden, her neighbors, bird watching, politics (LIBERAL!), finding joy and pride in everything she did, and of course, gossip.
In honor of Patti, the family asks that you stop and take time to enjoy your family, your friends, your neighbors, your town, your gardens, your sports, volunteer your time, send some money to your favorite charities, support your politicians (as long as they're Democrats), and appreciate how precious life can be.
Patti's family will be holding a wake for visitors at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street Fort Lee, NJ, on Friday, February 8, from 4-8pm, followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate her life at the Leonia High School Little Theater, 100 Christie Heights Street (off Grand Ave), Leonia, NJ, at 11am on Saturday, February 9. In lieu of flowers, (although Patti did love flowers, so why not?), the family set up a scholarship in Patti's honor, and will accept donations to the Kennelly/Plunkett Scholarship at LHS, sent to 190 Highwood Avenue, Leonia, NJ 07605. The family will also be making donations in Patti's honor to the Bergen County Volunteer Center All Wrapped Up Program, The Center for Food Action, Leonia CoFiA, The Leonia Community Chest, The Leonia American Legion, The Leonia Recreation Center, The Leonia Library, and The Leonia High School Athletic Department. Patti encourages everyone to give whatever they can to causes they care about.
