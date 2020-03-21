Services
1935 - 2020
Ridgewood, NJ - On Tuesday, March 10, Patricia C. Walden passed away at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. She had just turned 85 two days before, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in 1935 in Paterson, NJ and grew up and raised her family in Ridgewood, leading a full life of community service, travel, and sports. She touched many local lives as a member of the Woman's Club of Ridgewood since 1962, holding many chair positions including on the Board of Trustees. She was a member of the Social Service Association of Ridgewood & Vicinity since 1968. And since 1962, she was a vital member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, holding many roles from Sunday School teacher to Outreach Chair and more. She volunteered in many ways in her community, from meal driver to raising puppies for the Seeing Eye, to being a Den Mother and girls' softball coach. She was an active member of the Japanese American Cultural Exchange and taught English as a Second Language as a volunteer to many. Her husband Alan Walden predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her kids Pam, Don, and Wendy, and her grandkids Andrew, Alexandra, Avery, and Jake. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 18th at 6 PM at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Hope Street, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood.
