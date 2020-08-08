1/1
Patricia D. Bain R.n.
Patricia D. Bain, R.N.

Englewood - Pat Bain, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Pat was a loving Mother to David and his wife Nelda, Michael and his wife Wendy, and her late son James and his wife Nikki. Beloved and cherished Grandmother to Dara, Kevin and his wife Anisha, Aidan, and Ian. Pat retired from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after a long and distinguished career as a Director of Infection Control. She was a long time volunteer and supporter of New Jersey Buddies, and Bergen County Players in Oradell. She was selfless in her desire to always be of help to others. Whether it was taking her elderly neighbors food shopping, or raising money for various causes, she was always a champion for those in need. Memorial visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ 07670. Memorial Mass 10AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at SMA Fathers 23 Bliss Ave, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graymoor Spiritual Life Center, PO Box 300, 1350 Route 9, Garrison, NY 10524 (www.atonementfriars.org/graymoor-spiritual-life-center).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
