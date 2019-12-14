|
|
Patricia DeBlieck
Scarsdale, NY - Patricia DeBlieck (known fondly as Pat), 62, of Scarsdale, NY, passed away on December 11, 2019.
Pat was married to Ann Farnsworth on August 18, 1992; they were married for 27 years.
Pat was born in Pompton Plains, NJ on March 23, 1957. She graduated from DePaul High School in Wayne, NJ.
Pat and Ann moved to Scarsdale in 2013 to be near their niece, Ella Farnsworth, and nephew, Emery Farnsworth, of Scarsdale.
Pat was self-employed, owning an Amoco franchise in Newfoundland, NJ. Her interests included traveling and participating in a variety of sports from softball to bowling. She also coached women's softball and girls' basketball. In retirement, Pat was involved in assisting seniors with their tax returns and Medicare benefits.
Pat is survived by her wife, Ann, her brothers, Paul DeBlieck and David DeBlieck, and her sisters, Judy Stuart, Clare Rooney, Janet Babula, and Rose Marie Shannon. She is preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael DeBlieck, and her youngest sister, Christine Shank.
The visitation and remembrance will be held between 10 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home located at 824 Scarsdale Avenue, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Patricia DeBlieck to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 or to Calvary Hospital at 1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10461, Attention: Calvary Fund.