Patricia Denyko
Bergenfield - Patricia Denyko, April 14th, 1940 - March 6th, 2020. Born Patricia Catherine May in New York City. Known to many Bergen County residents for her work as a dental assistant to Drs. Gordon, Perlmutter and Diamond. She was married for ten years to Timothy Fitzgerald in New Rochelle, and for forty-six years to Steve Denyko in Bergenfield. Loving mother to Tim and Thom, stepmother to Nikki and Todd, grandmother to Krista and Brianna, sister to Wally, Lulu, Bobby and Norge. She will be remembered for her warmth, quick wit, and kind nature. Visitation at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday, March 13th from 2-4 and 7-9pm. All will meet at the funeral home on Saturday at 9am for the Funeral Mass at St. John's R.C. Church in Bergenfield at 10am. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com