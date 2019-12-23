Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
First St. at Berdan Place
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
First St. at Berdan Place
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Hackensack - Patricia L. Dungey of Hackensack on December 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Cheryl Dungey, William Dungey (Kesha), David Dungey (Jennifer). Sister of Daisy Booker. Also survived by grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday December 27, 11 am at New Hope Baptist Church First St. at Berdan Place, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Friday at the church. Interment Riverhead Cemetery, Riverhead, N.Y. Arrangements by Earl I Jones Funeral Home, Hackensack.
