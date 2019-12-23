|
|
Patricia Dungey
Hackensack - Patricia L. Dungey of Hackensack on December 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Cheryl Dungey, William Dungey (Kesha), David Dungey (Jennifer). Sister of Daisy Booker. Also survived by grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Friday December 27, 11 am at New Hope Baptist Church First St. at Berdan Place, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Friday at the church. Interment Riverhead Cemetery, Riverhead, N.Y. Arrangements by Earl I Jones Funeral Home, Hackensack.