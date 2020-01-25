|
Patricia E. Forte (nee Lustmann)
Patricia E. Forte (nee Lustmann) passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Patricia was born in Ridgefield on March 13, 1932, and lived there most of her life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank A. Forte (2004) and siblings Henry Lustmann, John Lustmann, Ann Denny, and Alan Lustmann. Patricia is survived by her children, Jane Forte and her husband John Pascali, Frank Forte, and John Forte and grandchildren John Pascali, Emily Pascali, and Noelle Forte. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Adelaide Coughlin (Peter). Patricia was the cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27 from 4-9 pm at Blackley Funeral Home in Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:15 am at St. Matthew Church in Ridgefield. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff who cared so well for Patricia in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinson.org.