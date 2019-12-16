|
|
Patricia E. Hough
Princeton - Patricia E. Hough, 72, of Princeton died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hoboken, raised in Ridgefield Park, she resided in Toms River for over 20 years.
Patricia was a Medical Assistant for many years at the Community Medical Center, Toms River, receiving Medical Assistant of the Year. She was also an Administrative Assistant with Holy Name Hospital, receiving Employee of the Year. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Altar Rosary Society.
Daughter of the late Matthew and Dorothy (Kelly) Hayes, sister of the late Bernard and Matthew Hayes, she is survived by a son and daughter in law Michael and Theresa Hough, a daughter Cherylyn Hough, 3 sisters and 2 brothers in law, Dorothy Levin, Veronica and Gary Auciello, Kathleen and Mike Havardansky, a sister in law Donna Hayes, 3 grandchildren Amanda, Erin and Mikayla Hough and loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The Funeral will be held 9:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road Monmouth Junction. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, St. Augustine of Canterbury Church 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Burial will follow in the Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: EASEL Animal Rescue Shelter or Fox Chase Cancer Center.