Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church
45 Henderson Road
Kendall Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Hough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. Hough Obituary
Patricia E. Hough

Princeton - Patricia E. Hough, 72, of Princeton died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hoboken, raised in Ridgefield Park, she resided in Toms River for over 20 years.

Patricia was a Medical Assistant for many years at the Community Medical Center, Toms River, receiving Medical Assistant of the Year. She was also an Administrative Assistant with Holy Name Hospital, receiving Employee of the Year. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Altar Rosary Society.

Daughter of the late Matthew and Dorothy (Kelly) Hayes, sister of the late Bernard and Matthew Hayes, she is survived by a son and daughter in law Michael and Theresa Hough, a daughter Cherylyn Hough, 3 sisters and 2 brothers in law, Dorothy Levin, Veronica and Gary Auciello, Kathleen and Mike Havardansky, a sister in law Donna Hayes, 3 grandchildren Amanda, Erin and Mikayla Hough and loving nieces, nephews and friends.

The Funeral will be held 9:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road Monmouth Junction. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, St. Augustine of Canterbury Church 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Burial will follow in the Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: EASEL Animal Rescue Shelter or Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -