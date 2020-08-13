Patricia Ellen Pendergast



Cresskill - Patricia Ellen Pendergast passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 12, 2020. Patricia grew up in Passaic, New Jersey. She graduated from Tobe-Coburn school of fashion in NYC in 1956; in the same year she married the love of her life, Norbert R. Pendergast III. She settled in Cresskill, New Jersey where she raised three children while working tirelessly alongside her husband at Willow Run Garden Shop. During the Christmas season she made wreaths and bows and the customers affectionately referred to her as "The Bow Lady." She was recognized by that name for over fifty years. In the warm months she could always be found in the greenhouses nurturing seedlings and potting plants. In the mid-60's she started spending summers with her children at Long Beach Island. She fell in love with the game of tennis and the friendships that evolved spanned sixty years. Winters were spent in Boynton Beach, Florida playing tennis and making more friends. She made friends easily but more importantly she maintained those friendships until the time of her passing. She was known for her generosity of spirit and her great loyalty. A better friend could not be found. She and her husband semi-retired in 1990 and the next generation of family members took over the business. Patricia traveled the world with her husband and the stories they shared inspired her children to do the same. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of sixty-four years, Norbert Richard Pendergast III; her daughter, Leigh Ann Bowman; son, Norbert Richard Pendergast IV and wife, Helen; son, Glenn Allen Pendergast and wife, Gina; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She leaves behind a brother, George (Gidge) Springer, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and friends too great to number. She was a faithful wife, a devoted mother, and a Mom Mom to many. A private service for immediate family only will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Tenafly. To honor her memory, be generous to a fault and be kind to one another. In keeping with her wishes, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause that needs your support.









