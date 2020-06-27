Patricia Engels Engelbrecht
Ringwood - Patricia Engels Engelbrecht, 67, of Ringwood NJ went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2020, increasing the Lord's army of angels by one.
A Mass celebrating her life will be offered at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (868 Ringwood Ave, Haskell, NJ), followed by interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park (295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ). Family will receive friends between 3 and 7 PM EST Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at D'Agostino Funeral Home (881 Ringwood Ave, Haskell, NJ, 973-835-4220). Memorial contributions may be made in Patti's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or the ALS Foundation (alsfoundation.org/give). ;
Patti was the sweetest of women whose smile and giggle will remain in the hearts and memories of family and friends forever. She was an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend and sports fan.
Her life began February 7, 1953, the third daughter of James and Beverly Engels of Haskell, NJ. She spent her childhood in the loving company of her siblings, many cousins, doting aunts, uncles and grandparents. With so many, there was always a party to celebrate, a skit, complete with commercials, to entertain the adults and music with loud singing. An avid color guard participant, competitions kept Patti, her sister and Dad busy practicing, performing and winning. Summers spent in Miami or Miami Beach were always a highlight of the year. Her Miami cousins were happy to hide her in the oddest places to delay the departure home to NJ after a couple weeks visit. The beach remained a happy place for her, with Myrtle Beach a particular favorite later in life. Nothing made her happier than watching her children grow and mature into wonderfully good people and giving her the grandchildren that became the world to her. She was always the biggest fan of nieces and nephews and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their sporting events. A cup of tea with her Mom, her sisters or her aunts brought the easing of troubles and the sharing of the joys of life. When Patti was laughing hard or giggling long, we all knew that she was responding to something her hubby, Freddie, was cutting up over. Together, they brightened life for one and all.
Patti was the beloved wife of Freddie, the loving mother of Joseph James Wundrack (and wife Jamie) of Ringwood, NJ, and Scott Joseph Wundrack (and wife, Amy) of Punxsutawney, PA, and Dawn Marie Wundrack (and Mike) of Ringwood, NJ. She was the proud grandmother of Billy, Kiersten, Lindsay, Mackenzie, Jimmy, Katie, Amy, Joey, Jeanna, Scotty, Isobella, Patrick and Olivia and great-granddaughter, Violet. She was also the devoted sister of Bev (and husband Jim), Lyn (and Fred), Elaine (and husband Dave), Jimmy, Marie and Betty(and husband Lou). She also leaves her devoted and precious Cocoa. She will forever live in their hearts.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Jim, her mother, Bev, her father-in-law, Fred, her mother-in-law, Irma, her brother-in-law, Joe. Also to welcome her in heaven are her Aunts Lois, Elsie and Freda, her Uncles John, Joe and Bob and her cousins Fred and Tom.
Ringwood - Patricia Engels Engelbrecht, 67, of Ringwood NJ went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2020, increasing the Lord's army of angels by one.
A Mass celebrating her life will be offered at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (868 Ringwood Ave, Haskell, NJ), followed by interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park (295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ). Family will receive friends between 3 and 7 PM EST Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at D'Agostino Funeral Home (881 Ringwood Ave, Haskell, NJ, 973-835-4220). Memorial contributions may be made in Patti's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or the ALS Foundation (alsfoundation.org/give). ;
Patti was the sweetest of women whose smile and giggle will remain in the hearts and memories of family and friends forever. She was an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend and sports fan.
Her life began February 7, 1953, the third daughter of James and Beverly Engels of Haskell, NJ. She spent her childhood in the loving company of her siblings, many cousins, doting aunts, uncles and grandparents. With so many, there was always a party to celebrate, a skit, complete with commercials, to entertain the adults and music with loud singing. An avid color guard participant, competitions kept Patti, her sister and Dad busy practicing, performing and winning. Summers spent in Miami or Miami Beach were always a highlight of the year. Her Miami cousins were happy to hide her in the oddest places to delay the departure home to NJ after a couple weeks visit. The beach remained a happy place for her, with Myrtle Beach a particular favorite later in life. Nothing made her happier than watching her children grow and mature into wonderfully good people and giving her the grandchildren that became the world to her. She was always the biggest fan of nieces and nephews and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their sporting events. A cup of tea with her Mom, her sisters or her aunts brought the easing of troubles and the sharing of the joys of life. When Patti was laughing hard or giggling long, we all knew that she was responding to something her hubby, Freddie, was cutting up over. Together, they brightened life for one and all.
Patti was the beloved wife of Freddie, the loving mother of Joseph James Wundrack (and wife Jamie) of Ringwood, NJ, and Scott Joseph Wundrack (and wife, Amy) of Punxsutawney, PA, and Dawn Marie Wundrack (and Mike) of Ringwood, NJ. She was the proud grandmother of Billy, Kiersten, Lindsay, Mackenzie, Jimmy, Katie, Amy, Joey, Jeanna, Scotty, Isobella, Patrick and Olivia and great-granddaughter, Violet. She was also the devoted sister of Bev (and husband Jim), Lyn (and Fred), Elaine (and husband Dave), Jimmy, Marie and Betty(and husband Lou). She also leaves her devoted and precious Cocoa. She will forever live in their hearts.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Jim, her mother, Bev, her father-in-law, Fred, her mother-in-law, Irma, her brother-in-law, Joe. Also to welcome her in heaven are her Aunts Lois, Elsie and Freda, her Uncles John, Joe and Bob and her cousins Fred and Tom.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.