Patricia Erickson
Ramsey - Patricia Erickson (nee Vigneri) 87, on July 11, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Erickson. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Erickson, Karen Owsiak, Thomas Erickson, Christine Ix, Lawrence Pagano and John Anthony Erickson. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. Sister of Anthony Vigneri Jr. Patricia enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, playing bingo with St. Paul RC Church and reading. She was a short term foster parent for the NY Foundling Hospital in NYC for many years. Patricia was a loving mother to all children. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or NJ Special Olympics
(give.specialolympics.org
). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.