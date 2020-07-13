1/
Patricia Erickson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Erickson

Ramsey - Patricia Erickson (nee Vigneri) 87, on July 11, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Erickson. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Erickson, Karen Owsiak, Thomas Erickson, Christine Ix, Lawrence Pagano and John Anthony Erickson. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 5. Sister of Anthony Vigneri Jr. Patricia enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, playing bingo with St. Paul RC Church and reading. She was a short term foster parent for the NY Foundling Hospital in NYC for many years. Patricia was a loving mother to all children. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or NJ Special Olympics (give.specialolympics.org). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved