Patricia Fair
Patricia Fair

Saddle Brook - Patricia Fair (nee O'Sullivan), 84, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Monday May 11th, 2020. Born in Jersey City, she's been a resident of Saddle Brook all of her adult life.

Beloved wife of the late Howard J., loving mother of Bonnie, Marlene, Michael and his wife Kathryn, Patricia and her husband Bob, Kathleen and her husband Scott. Proud grandmother of Mary, Ryan, Robert, Tara, Emma, Joey, Eric, Juliana, Kaitlyn, Devin & Michael. Grandma the great of Zaidee, Sarah & Alex. Also survived by her faithful dog Jeter.

Services were private.

Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
